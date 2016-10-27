Video

Around 700 migrants are living rough again in the area where the Calais Jungle once stood, charities estimate.

One 15-year-old boy was killed over Christmas trying to jump on a lorry to the UK.

Catrin Nye has been to meet those living there, and see the French police aiming to stop a new camp forming.

