The bridge where the Brexit stakes are high

Brexit: The bridge with the NI border running through it
The villages of Belcoo, in Northern Ireland, and Blacklion, in the Republic of Ireland, think of themselves as one community, even if geographically they are divided by an old stone bridge.
The border runs right through the bridge, a fact which the residents feel makes them particularly vulnerable to the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.
It's an area Rachel Horne, the BBC's business presenter, knows well - she grew up just down the road.
30 Nov 2017
- From the section Europe