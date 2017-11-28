Fine Gael MEP: The government 'will survive'

Video

The Republic of Ireland's tánaiste (deputy prime minister), Frances Fitzgerald, has resigned over her handling of a police whistleblower controversy.

The Fine Gael minority government will not now need to call a snap general election.

Former finance minister and Fine Gael MEP Brian Hayes told the World at One "the government will survive" and that he didn't think there had been any "long-term damage".

He added that, after the controversy has blown over, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) would get back to "trying to get a resolution of the Brexit issues".