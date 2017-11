Video

Russia's Polina Bogusevich has won this year's Junior Eurovision song contest, which was held in Georgia.

The 14-year-old triumphed with the song Wings, scoring 188 points. Georgia's representative Grigol Kipshidze came a close second (with 185 points), ahead of Australia's Isabella Clarke (172).

The competition for children aged nine to 14 has been held annually since 2003.