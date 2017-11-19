Bosnia's silent killer: The coal industry

Video

After the US decision to quit the Paris climate agreement, the European Union set its sights on becoming a global leader in curbing fossil fuel emissions.

But some of its eastern neighbours that seek to join the bloc have severe levels of air pollution. The BBC's Environment Correspondent Navin Khadka visited Bosnia-Herzegovina, where a heavy reliance on the coal industry has led to high levels of pollution.

Many people are switching back to coal as a cheaper alternative to imported gas from Russia.

But the high level of air pollution in the Balkan state has become a cause for alarm for the locals.

Produced by Camelia Sadeghzadeh

Camera Marek Polaszewski