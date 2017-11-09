Brexit: A 'lose-lose' situation

Video

Both the UK and the European Union will lose out over the UK’s decision to leave the EU, David McAllister who chairs the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Mr McAllister is a political ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and is a former prime minister of Lower Saxony.

