‘European leaders are wrong’ on Catalonia

A senior figure in the Republican Left of Catalonia party, which was part of the independence coalition, has said that European leaders should see what is happening in Catalonia as an opportunity, not a threat.

“Europe was founded on democracy, and in the aftermath of the Second World War it was the ballot box and not the bullet which prevailed,” Alfred Bosch told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

Asked whether there had been a coherent strategy for the day after the declaration of independence, Mr Bosch said a collective decision had been taken and the best place for the ousted Catalan leader, Carles Puigdemont, to be was “in the capital of Europe [Brussels]".

