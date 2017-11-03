Why the mining town Kiruna is on the move

Video

The Swedish town of Kiruna is being relocated and rebuilt as a new town a few miles away from its current location.

The area has the largest underground iron ore mine in the world, generating billions of dollars.

But as the mine expands, the ground underneath the town is at risk of collapsing into a chasm.

Some of the town’s old buildings are being transported whole to the new site, others are being dismantled and reassembled piece by piece, and many others will be demolished.

The Travel Show's Ade Adepitan finds out more.