'I never imagined he'd end up in prison'

Video

The Catalan pro-independence leader Jordi Sanchez is one of two activists jailed in Spain while under investigation for alleged sedition.

His wife, Susana Barreda, told the BBC's Tom Burridge it was "like a nightmare" when she and their children learned he had been denied bail.

He denies accusations of inciting public disorder during a protest on 20 September, during which a crowd blocked Civil Guard officers inside a building in Barcelona, Catalonia's regional capital.