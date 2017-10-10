Serbia’s rich and hidden Roman history

Video

Beneath the streets of Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia, are the ruins of a former capital of the Roman empire - Sirmium.

Most of the city, including a hippodrome, still lies beneath the modern metropolis but some remains including a huge imperial palace complex have been excavated.

Some historians think as many as 18 Roman emperors were born in the territory of modern day Serbia and five of those were born in Sirmium.

Archaeologists are using 3D reconstruction techniques so people can digitally explore what the ancient city might have looked like.

The BBC Travel Show’s Rajan Datar reports.