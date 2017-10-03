AfD: 'Islam does not belong to Germany'

Video

The deputy leader of the right-wing nationalist Alternative for Germany party (AfD) Beatrix von Storch says that Islam is claiming political power in Germany and does not belong in the country.

"Islam does not belong to Germany. We are in favour of religious freedom of course, but Islam is claiming political power, and this is what we deny,” Beatrix von Storch told BBC Hardtalk.

In last month’s German federal elections, the AfD won 94 seats, making it the third largest party in the Bundestag.

The party has called for tight control over immigration and dissolution of the eurozone.

