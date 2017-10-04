The man who adopted a stork

Video

Stjepan Vokic has been taking care of a stork called Malena for the last 24 years after a gunshot wound meant she could no longer fly.

He built her a nest on top of his house in Brodski Varos, Croatia and goes fishing to ensure Malena and her chicks are fed.

But there is also a third member of the family - a male stork called Klepetan - who became Malena's mate some years ago.

He joins the family during the warm summer months but migrates away for winter leaving Malena behind until he returns the following year.

The Travel Show's Rajan Datar went to meet Stjepan and Malena to find out more.

