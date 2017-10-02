'No progress' on Brexit talks

Video

France's Europe Minister Nathalie Loiseau says UK-EU talks over Brexit have made no real progress on the three key issues to be settled.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "For the time being on the three issues you mention, the conditions for the European citizen in the UK, the border with Ireland and the financial settlement, there has been no progress...

"The question is to have a moment when we can say that there is sufficient progress. There is no detailed position of the United Kingdom on either of the three issues."

She added that France understood Britain might have a change of mind over Brexit: "It’s also our common interest to let open doors and say ‘maybe if you’re interested one day, we’ll be happy to have you back’."

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Monday 2 October on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only)