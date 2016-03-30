Payout after donkey munches supercar

Video

A donkey who may have mistaken a bright orange sports car for a carrot caused thousands of euros worth of damage when he started munching on it.

The McLaren Spider was left in a car park bordering a paddock in a district of Hesse state, Germany, when a donkey called Vitus chomped on the back of the vehicle.

The car owner took the owner of the donkey to court and has been awarded damages of €5,800 (£5,095; $6,844).

Markus Zahn, told Radio 4's PM programme that although the donkey had its own insurance, the company would not pay out. "They said it was my fault for parking there."