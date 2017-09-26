“No evidence” Russia meddled in US vote

Video

Russian parliamentary international affairs spokesman Konstantin Kosachev has told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that there is no evidence of Russian interference in last year’s US Presidential election.

He said claims to the contrary demonstrated US weakness.

Mr Kosachev was part of Russia’s delegation to last week’s UN General Assembly and chairs the Russian Federation Council’s foreign affairs committee.

There are currently five separate US government investigations into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 US presidential election.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Tuesday 26 September on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBCiPlayer (UK only).