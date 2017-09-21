Morgan Freeman on Russia: 'We are at war'

Video

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman has appeared in a video, accusing the Kremlin of attacking America's democracy during the 2016 US elections.

The clip was produced by The Committee to Investigate Russia, a group set up by director Rob Reiner to expose what it views as Russia's meddling.

Russian pro-Kremlin media has reacted angrily, while the government has dismissed it as "groundless".

