Morgan Freeman on Russia: 'We are at war'

Actor Morgan Freeman says the US is 'at war' with Russia
Hollywood star Morgan Freeman has appeared in a video, accusing the Kremlin of attacking America's democracy during the 2016 US elections.
The clip was produced by The Committee to Investigate Russia, a group set up by director Rob Reiner to expose what it views as Russia's meddling.
Russian pro-Kremlin media has reacted angrily, while the government has dismissed it as "groundless".
21 Sep 2017
