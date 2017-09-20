Hungary 'not anti-Muslim'

Video

Hungary is one country that finds itself out of step with global policy on migration and according to critics, also at odds with EU values.

After being overwhelmed during Europe’s recent migration crisis, it has challenged EU policy at the European Court of Justice and has recently lost its case.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says he’s angry with the court decision and accused the court of playing politics.

He denies that his government is pursuing an anti-Muslim migration policy and says as Christian Democrats his party is not “anti-anything”.

