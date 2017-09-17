Sheep truck temperature 'like an oven'

Video

The BBC has uncovered major welfare concerns over the growing trade in live animal exports from the UK and the EU.

Livestock hauliers were also found to routinely break EU laws for the protection of animals in transit.

It follows monitoring by welfare charities at a checkpoint in Bulgaria - one of the main European borders with Turkey and the Middle East.

