Oil clean-up under way on Athens beaches
Workers are scrambling to contain an oil spill threatening some of Athens' most popular beaches.

Officials said they sealed the leak earlier in the week, but environmental groups claim the incident was mishandled and say the oil should never have spread so far.

A Greek tanker carrying 2,500 tonnes of fuel went down off the island of Salamis on 10 September.

  • 14 Sep 2017
  • From the section Europe
