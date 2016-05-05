World-record sandcastle built in Germany

Video

The world's tallest sandcastle has been built not on a beach but in the German industrial city of Duisburg, in the Ruhr region.

Towering 16.68m (54.5ft) high, it was sculpted by an international team and shows famous landmarks, as its theme is tourism.

It is the new Guinness World Record holder. The previous one was built 14.8m tall in Puri, on India's east coast.

Duisburg will be able to admire it until late September.