Video
Charlottesville violence: What Germans think seeing a US far-right rally
The march that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia - featuring white supremacists donning KKK gear and holding Nazi flags - would have been illegal in Germany. But that doesn't mean the country doesn't still have its own struggles with the far-right. Germans told the BBC what it's like following the news in the United States, as their country's own neo-Nazis gathered for a march.
Video by Colleen Hagerty in Heidelberg
-
21 Aug 2017
- From the section Europe