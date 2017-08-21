Video
Marseille: Car hits bus stop
One person has been killed after a car struck a bus shelter in the southern French city of Marseille, police say.
The driver has been arrested. His vehicle had struck another bus shelter in a different district of the city earlier in the morning, seriously injuring one person.
The unconfirmed media reports say he has a criminal record and may be suffering from mental illness issues, but is not known to the intelligence services.
21 Aug 2017
