Paramedic says he’s “no hero” after Finland attack

A British paramedic who was repeatedly stabbed as he came to the aid of a woman caught up in the terror attack in the Finnish city of Turku has said he’s “not a hero”.

Hassan Zubier told the BBC: “I heard a really loud, heart-breaking scream. So I turned around and I saw one of the girls running… the first thing that I thought of was okay, this is a terrorist attack.”

Mr Zubier went to the aid of a woman who had been badly injured. He was stabbed repeatedly as he tended to her.

“I’m just a human being who cares for other human beings,” he said.