'Oligarchs are in charge' warns former Georgia president

Oligarchs have taken over in Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, the former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has said.

Mr Saakashvili told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that Western politicians go there and shake hands with prime ministers and ministers, but they are not in charge of the country.

"Who is in charge of these countries? Oligarchs, let's stop pretending," he said.

