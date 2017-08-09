EU legal action a ‘smokescreen’ says Polish FM

Video

The announcement of legal action against the Polish government by the European Union is an excuse designed to weaken the country’s negotiating position, Poland’s foreign minister has said.

“This is an excuse, this is only a substitute to deprive Poland of our position and to weaken our negotiating position maybe in the future budget of the European Union,” Mr Witold Waszczykowski told BBC's Hardtalk.

Last month the European Commission said it would launch legal action against Poland over plans to give politicians more power to sack and appoint judges.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, has vetoed two of the most controversial bills, but the government wants to press on with them, despite mass street protests.

