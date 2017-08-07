Summer storms lash southern and central Europe
While half of Europe swelters in a devastating heatwave dubbed "Lucifer", the other half is struggling with torrential storms - and even hail.
Four people have died in Italy, including a man struck by lightning, while two teenage boys drowned in Romania.
Scientists have warned that extreme weather could lead to the deaths of 52,000 people yearly in Europe by 2100 if nothing is done to halt the effects of climate change.
-
07 Aug 2017
- From the section Europe