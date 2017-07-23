Europe’s forgotten migrant crisis?

Video

Migrants in Lesbos are protesting about being trapped in Greece and risking deportation to Turkey.

More than eight thousand people have arrived so far this year, down from the thousands who were turning up every week, two years ago.

But since then, a deal to deport failed asylum seekers back to Turkey, and the slow process of investigating cases, has led to a bottleneck in Greece, and on the island of Lesbos in particular.