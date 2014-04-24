Video
Israel's Netanyahu warns of rise of 'extremist forces'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has used a speech in Paris to warn of a rise in "extremist forces" that were seeking to "destroy Europe".
Mr Netanyahu was attending a ceremony to commemorate the victims of a mass arrest of Jews in Nazi-occupied France in 1942.
More than 13,000 Jews were rounded up and detained at a cycling stadium, the Velodrome d'Hiver, before being deported to Nazi death camps.
