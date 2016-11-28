Turkey Deputy PM: Attempted military coup 'a nightmare'
It’s a year since Turkey suffered an attempted military coup that Turkish authorities blamed on the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network of followers.
Since then, tens of thousands of people have been arrested and dismissed in a nationwide purge but the government has rejected criticism over its response.
Turkey correspondent Mark Lowen has been speaking to Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek.
14 Jul 2017
