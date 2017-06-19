Portugal fire eyewitness calls for an inquiry into fire

Video

People "didn't need to die the way they've died", says Portugal forest fire eyewitness Caleb Cluff.

Caleb, who works as a journalist, claimed the fire is a "man-made disaster" which people "stood no chance" against.

Speaking to 5 live's Dotun Adebayo, he blamed the eucalyptus plantations and called for an inquiry.

Portugal has declared three days of mourning for the 62 victims of one of the country's deadliest forest fires.

Four children are among the victims, many of whom were found dead inside their cars as they tried to flee the central forested region of Pedrógão Grande.

This clip is originally from Up All Night, Monday 19 June 2017.