Transgender woman's selfies document transition

Video

Christine Beynon was born Alan - and came out as female in her mid-60s. She's documented her transition in a series of selfie portraits.

Christine talks about growing up in a conservative village in Ireland, and deciding to publicly embrace her identity many years later.

(Photo: Christine Benyon. Courtesy of Christine Beynon and Amanda Dunsmore. The selfies are part of the 'Becoming Christine' exhibition - http://www.galwayartscentre.ie/exhibitions/123-becoming-christine - at the Galway Arts Centre, Ireland)