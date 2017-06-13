Video
Macron says EU door remains open to UK
French President Emmanuel Macron says the UK can change its mind about Brexit until the negotiations are concluded.
Speaking at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, he said the EU's door remained opened - but he acknowledged that a decision had been made by the British people.
He also warned that staying in the EU would be harder the further along the road the Brexit negotiations progressed.
-
13 Jun 2017
- From the section Europe