Macron says EU door remains open to UK

Macron: EU door still open to UK
French President Emmanuel Macron says the UK can change its mind about Brexit until the negotiations are concluded.

Speaking at a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, he said the EU's door remained opened - but he acknowledged that a decision had been made by the British people.

He also warned that staying in the EU would be harder the further along the road the Brexit negotiations progressed.

