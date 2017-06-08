Moscow arrests as thousands fear losing homes

Video

Several people were arrested in Moscow after a rare, angry - and unsanctioned - protest outside parliament. They were demonstrating against a new law which clears the way for the demolition of more than 4,500 apartment blocks.

The city's authorities say the plan is about modernising the city’s housing stock, but protesters fear they’ll be forcibly re-housed to far-flung suburbs.

Video from Elizaveta Vereykina and BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford.