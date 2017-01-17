Robotic reverend blesses worshippers in eight languages

Video

The Protestant Church in Germany has unveiled a robotic priest called BlessU-2 to mark 500 years since the Reformation. The machine delivers various blessings in eight languages. It's being presented to church-goers in the town of Wittenberg, which was the place most closely associated with Martin Luther and the birth of Protestantism.

Rudolf Wenz is a volunteer at the Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau, which is responsible for the robotic reverend.

(Photo: The robot, BlessU-2. Credit: Protestant Church of Hesse and Nassau)