Protesters injured outside Turkish embassy in Washington

Video

A brawl broke out between supporters and opponents of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington DC, injuring nine.

Video footage from the scene shows several people with bloody injuries, as punches are thrown and police deploy their batons.

Demonstrator Flint Arthur, from Baltimore, told CNN: "They think they can engage in the same sort of suppression of protest and free speech that they engage in in Turkey."

The Turkish leader met US President Donald Trump for talks in Washington on Tuesday.