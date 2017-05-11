Gay rights activists detained in Moscow before delivering petition

Video

Activists attempting to deliver a petition on gay rights to the office of Russia's prosecutor general were detained as they made their way to the door.

They were calling for an investigation into alleged torture and detentions of gay people in the Russian region of Chechnya.

Police said they were held because their action - which officers saw as a protest - was unauthorised.

Five people were detained, along with a printout of the protest and empty boxes representing two million signatures gathered online.