Russian President Vladimir Putin joined war veterans at a giant military parade on Moscow's Red Square.

The annual World War Two victory march honours the millions of Soviet citizens who died in the 1941-1945 war against Nazi Germany.

The hi-tech hardware on show included mobile air defence missiles, with grey-white camouflage, which Russia is basing in the Arctic.

