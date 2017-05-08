Video
Ségolène Royal: I voted for Macron
She was once the socialist candidate for the French presidency - but went another way in the first round of voting.
French environment minister and former socialist candidate for the French presidency Minister Ségolène Royal has said she voted for Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the presidential elections - instead of supporting the socialist candidate.
In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Ms Royal told Evan Davis she didn’t make this public so as not to harm the socialist candidate.
08 May
