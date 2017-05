Video

The Uzbek community in Stockholm has expressed "deep sorrow" one month on from the terror attack in which five people died.

Failed Uzbek asylum-seeker Rakhmat Akilov has admitted responsibility.

BBC Uzbek reporter Ibrat Safo has travelled to Sweden to find out more.

Filming and editing by Oxana Vozhdaeva.