Dresden 70th anniversary: Key moments

Commemorations have been taking place in Germany to mark the 70th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden.

An estimated 25,000 people died in the British and American attack, which created a firestorm that left 33 sq km (12 sq miles) of the city in ruins.

BBC News looks back at key moments during the commemoration ceremony.

  • 13 Feb 2015
