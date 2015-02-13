Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dresden 70th anniversary: Key moments
Commemorations have been taking place in Germany to mark the 70th anniversary of the bombing of Dresden.
An estimated 25,000 people died in the British and American attack, which created a firestorm that left 33 sq km (12 sq miles) of the city in ruins.
BBC News looks back at key moments during the commemoration ceremony.
-
13 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window