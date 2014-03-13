The Champs Elysees in Paris
Free travel in Paris as pollution rises

Free public transport is being offered to Parisians this weekend as the authorities encourage drivers to leave their cars at home in an attempt to combat severe pollution.

From Friday through to Sunday commuters on public transport will not be charged.

Hugh Schofield reports.

  • 13 Mar 2014
