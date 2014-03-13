Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Free travel in Paris as pollution rises
Free public transport is being offered to Parisians this weekend as the authorities encourage drivers to leave their cars at home in an attempt to combat severe pollution.
From Friday through to Sunday commuters on public transport will not be charged.
Hugh Schofield reports.
-
13 Mar 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window