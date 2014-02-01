Media player
EU chief Ashton condemns Ukraine 'torture'
The European Union's foreign policy chief has said she is deeply alarmed by the ongoing violence and cases of intimidation and torture in Ukraine.
Catherine Ashton specifically noted the case of Dmytro Bulatov, a protest leader who has alleged he was kidnapped and tortured for eight days.
Mariko Oi reports.
01 Feb 2014
