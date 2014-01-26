Gayet, Hollande, Trierweiler
Hollande saga 'stain on France's image abroad'

French President Francois Hollande has confirmed his separation from his partner Valerie Trierweiler.

He told the state-run AFP news agency that their "shared life" had ended.

Tim Allman reports.

  • 26 Jan 2014
