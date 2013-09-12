Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Turkey clashes continue into third night
Police have clashed with anti-government demonstrators for a third night in cities across Turkey.
Protesters threw stones at the police, who responded with water cannon and tear gas.
Catharina Moh reports.
-
12 Sep 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window