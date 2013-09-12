Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during clashes in central Hatay, September 11, 2013
Turkey clashes continue into third night

Police have clashed with anti-government demonstrators for a third night in cities across Turkey.

Protesters threw stones at the police, who responded with water cannon and tear gas.

Catharina Moh reports.

