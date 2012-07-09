Video

Every summer competing Calcio Storico Fiorentino teams meet up in Florence to play an ancient sport some Italians claim is the father of modern football. Nicholas Niksadat reports.

Every summer the ancient, ultra-violent sport of Calcio Storico Fiorentino - which some Italians claim is the father of modern football - is revived in Florence.

A mixture of football, rugby and wrestling; some games can get nasty.

In 2006 new regulations were introduced ensuring all players have to be under 40-years-old, do not have serious criminal records, and once two players have started fighting, team mates cannot lend a hand - or boot.

