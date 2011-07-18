Otto von Habsburg's heart buried in Hungary

Video

It is the end of an era in Hungary as the heart of the last heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Otto von Habsburg, has been buried in an abbey near Budapest.

The funeral of the last crown prince took place on Saturday in the Austrian capital, Vienna, where his body was buried alongside those of his ancestors in the Imperial crypt.

His heart, in a silver urn, was buried separately in accordance with Habsburg tradition.

The BBC's Bethany Bell reports from Hungary.