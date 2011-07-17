Video
Greek battle for World War ll Nazi war crime reparations
A village in Greece is at at the centre of an international legal battle in a fight for reparations for a World War ll Nazi massacre.
Residents in Distomo won a court case in Italy, but the German government is worried it will set a precedent and has appealed to the International Court of Justice in the Hague.
Malcolm Brabant in Greece spoke to Carsten Gerick from the Republic Attorneys' Association.
17 Jul 2011
