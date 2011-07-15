New safety checks after Russian Volga river boat tragedy

Video

Authorities in Russia are checking the safety of the entire river boat fleet following the sinking of the pleasure boat "Bulgaria" on Sunday.

More than 120 people died including 27 children.

Now passenger vessels are being stopped and inspected along the Volga and other rivers.

Some businesses have already suffered substantial losses in the wake of the disaster but there are hopes the checks will make river boat tourism safer.

From Kazan, Maria Vasillieva reports.