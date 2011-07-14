Video
Italy sees austerity budget passed in Senate
The Italian Senate has approved an emergency austerity budget which will see cuts of 48bn euros ($67bn; £42bn) over three years.
The measures were rushed through after speculation that Italy was having trouble servicing its debts, among the largest in Europe.
The lower house must vote on the plans when it meets on Friday, but it is expected to approve them without much opposition.
Gavin Hewitt reports from Rome.
