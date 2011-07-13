Cloyne report: Church failed to report all abuse cases

Video

A report has criticised a Catholic diocese in County Cork, Republic of Ireland, for a failure to report all complaints of abuse to police.

The Commission of Investigation into the Diocese of Cloyne investigated how allegations against 19 priests were dealt with between 1996 and 2009.

The report found Bishop John Magee falsely told the Irish government he was reporting all abuse allegations to authorities.

The Catholic Church has apologised. The BBC's Mark Simpson reports.